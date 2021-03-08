Travel restrictions: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk
Mar 8, 2021
Travel restrictions: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk.
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday, March 5, the "yellow list" of countries with a high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from countries on the list need to quarantine for 14 days at home or at a stated location. The decision was takes into account (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]