Travel restrictions: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk

Travel restrictions: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday, March 5, the "yellow list" of countries with a high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from countries on the list need to quarantine for 14 days at home or at a stated location. The decision was takes into account (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]