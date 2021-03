PwC Women in Work Index: COVID-19 Reversing Important Gains for Women in the Workforce

PwC Women in Work Index: COVID-19 Reversing Important Gains for Women in the Workforce. Progress for women in work could be back at 2017 levels by the end of 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to analysis conducted for PwC’s annual Women in Work Index, which measures female economic empowerment across 33 OECD (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]