PM Citu says no draft law on Gov't table on compulsory vaccination

PM Citu says no draft law on Gov't table on compulsory vaccination. Prime Minister Florin Citu said that there is no project on compulsory vaccination on the Government table, when asked what message he sends to those who participated on Sunday in a protest against vaccination and the protective mask wearing held on Sunday in the Capital City. "The message was very clear and even those people said they were for vaccination, they just don't want a mandatory vaccination. I never said vaccination was going to be mandatory, so I didn't really... I understand, but there's no project on the government's mandatory vaccination table... Very good message of the 1,000 people who support vaccination, so we are going in the right direction," Florin Citu said on Monday, before the PNL (National Liberal Party) Executive Bureau meeting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]