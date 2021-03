OTP Bank Romania announces the financial results for 2020

OTP Bank Romania announces the financial results for 2020. OTP Bank Romania continued its expansion and investments in 2020 as well. After tax profit of RON 22 million. Operating profit reached RON 163 million, 9% lower than the base period, following the 10% increase of in total income and 20% increase in operating expenses. Performing loan volumes (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]