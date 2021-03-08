Nuclearelectrica seeking agreement with the Romanian state on financing methods and support mechanisms for construction of NPP Units 3 and 4
Mar 8, 2021
Nuclearelectrica seeking agreement with the Romanian state on financing methods and support mechanisms for construction of NPP Units 3 and 4.
Cernavoda nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN) will make the decision to invest in the construction of NPP Units 3 and 4 provided that it concludes an agreement with the Romanian state establishing the financing method and support mechanisms for this project, states the ‘Strategy (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]