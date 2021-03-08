Hundreds protest against mandatory vaccination and the protective mask wearing. PM Citu: No project on compulsory vaccination on the Government table



Hundreds of participants came Sunday afternoon, at the downtown Izvor Park, to a protest action regarding the draft of mandatory vaccination, which is currently in parliamentary debate, which was followed by a march around the Palace of Parliament. Some of the participants did not wear (...)