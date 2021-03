Romanian rock band Cargo’s founder dies after COVID-19 infection

Romanian rock band Cargo’s founder dies after COVID-19 infection. Romanian guitar player Adi Barar, the founder and leader of local rock band Cargo, died on Monday, March 8, his band colleagues announced in a Facebook post. “He lived all his life intensely on stage, alongside the public, surrounded by your good thoughts, and he fought like that to this day. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]