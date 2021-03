PM: Romania to receive 2.6 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses this month

PM: Romania to receive 2.6 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses this month. Romania is expected to receive 2.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses this month, prime minister Florin Cîţu explained in a Facebook post. He mentioned that the third and last stage of the vaccination campaign, targeting the general public, will open soon, allowing anyone to protect themselves (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]