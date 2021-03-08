|
(P) Project1, about the Romanian office market during the pandemic. The company had a turnover of 14.3 million euros
Mar 8, 2021
CNCAV: Age restriction for AstraZeneca vaccine removed
The National Committee Coordinating the COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) announced on Monday that it was decided to remove the age limit for the administration of the vaccine produced by the AstraZeneca company.
"Following the recommendations of the Scientific and Medical within the (...)
Romania Rejects All Bids for June 2026 Bonds
Romania's finance ministry on Monday rejected all bids at a tender where it planned to raise 400 million lei (EUR81.9 million) selling bonds maturing in June 2026, central bank data showed.
Regina Maria Becomes Private Medical Services Market Leader, CEO Says
Private medical services network Regina Maria, owned by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, reported a consolidated turnover of EUR237 million in 2020, up 27% on the year.
PSD to submit simple motion against EconMin in Senate, this week
The Social Democratic Party will submit, this week, in the Senate, a simple motion against the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, declared on Monday, the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu. “We decided within the National Political Bureau to submit, this week, in the Senate, a motion against Minister (...)
HealthMin Voiculescu says information on Sibiu patients shocking
Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu finds shocking the information surfaced in the media referring to patients of a hospital in Sibiu and added that he would check on what was in fact going on there.
"We shall try and see what has in fact happened there. I have also read part of the article in (...)
HealthMIn Voiculescu: If situation continues like this, we cannot exclude other restrictions
The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, declared that the authorities are not ruling out placing new restrictions, given the number of new cases of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, registered in the last days. “If the situation will continue like this, we cannot exclude other (...)
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.280 in the past 24 hours following 7.207 tests nationwide
2,280 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group reports on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source says. 63 people – 31 men and 32 women – infected with SARS-CoV-2 died... The (...)
