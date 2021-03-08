Coronavirus latest/2,280 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 20,963

Coronavirus latest/2,280 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 20,963. 2,280 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group reports on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source says. 63 people - 31 men and 32 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died within the past 24 hours, according to data submitted by GCS. Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age category 30 to 39 years, three deaths in the age category 40 to 49 years, five deaths in the age category 50 to 59 years, 11 deaths in the age category 60 to 69 years, 24 deaths in the age category 70 to 79 years and 18 deaths in the over 80 age category. 62 of the deaths recorded are of patients who had a previous medical history, and one deceased patient had no comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,963 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. GCS informs that 186 Romanian citizens abroad died from COVID-19. As of Monday, 830,563 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, of which 761,631 were declared cured. Countrywide, 6,179,281 RT-PCR tests and 359,429 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far. In the last 24 hours, 7,207 RT-PCR tests (5,414 based on case definition and medical protocol and 1,793 on request) and 3,233 rapid antigenic tests were performed. Distinct from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 302 people were reconfirmed positively. 9,825 people with COVID-19 were admitted to health facilities on Monday, 1,098 of them in intensive care. In total, 47,587 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 13,913 are in institutional isolation on Romanian territory. Also, 50,193 people are in quarantine at home and 115 in institutional quarantine, according to the GCS.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]