The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, declared that the authorities are not ruling out placing new restrictions, given the number of new cases of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, registered in the last days. "If the situation will continue like this, we cannot exclude other restrictions. I invite you to look at the numbers that are being published every day, matters are getting worrisome," declared on Monday, Vlad Voiculescu, in Parliament, asked if the authorities are considering placing new restrictions apart from the existing ones, alongside prolonging the state of alert, such as forbidding circulation after 22:00. The minister added that testing and reporting show "an image" regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, asked about the small number of COVID tests done this weekend and the fact that some reports are delayed. "I consider that there are many indicators for the real image, the clearest indicator, which cannot be doubted whatsoever, is the number of patients in the ICU, and this number of patients grows, it has gone up everyday, hence our appeal for people to respect the rules and to protect themselves and others," Voiculescu declared. According to the data provided by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), 1,093 COVID patients were in the ICU, on Sunday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)