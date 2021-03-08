 
Romaniapress.com

March 8, 2021

HealthMin Voiculescu says information on Sibiu patients shocking
Mar 8, 2021

HealthMin Voiculescu says information on Sibiu patients shocking.

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu finds shocking the information surfaced in the media referring to patients of a hospital in Sibiu and added that he would check on what was in fact going on there. "We shall try and see what has in fact happened there. I have also read part of the article in the Sibiu publication, it is absolutely shocking," Voiculescu said at Parliament. He added he didn't receive any complaints, as it was a media article. "I haven't received complaints that anything similar would happen in other units. At the moment, we are talking about a report in a media article, which much be checked into," the Health Minister said. Prosecutors opened a criminal case for homicide on Monday, in the case of the Sibiu Clinical Emergency County Hospital, after an article was published in the local media, in which a source stated, under anonymity protection, that as a former ICU employee, both him and other medical staff would have murdered COVID-19 patients, First Prosecutor with the Sibiu Court Ion Vestemean pointed out for AGERPRES. "For now, only based on the article we took note ex-officio. A criminal case has been registered and we are going to perform an in rem investigation," Prosecutor Ion Vestemean explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CNCAV: Age restriction for AstraZeneca vaccine removed The National Committee Coordinating the COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) announced on Monday that it was decided to remove the age limit for the administration of the vaccine produced by the AstraZeneca company. "Following the recommendations of the Scientific and Medical within the (...)

Romania Rejects All Bids for June 2026 Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Monday rejected all bids at a tender where it planned to raise 400 million lei (EUR81.9 million) selling bonds maturing in June 2026, central bank data showed.

Regina Maria Becomes Private Medical Services Market Leader, CEO Says Private medical services network Regina Maria, owned by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, reported a consolidated turnover of EUR237 million in 2020, up 27% on the year.

PSD to submit simple motion against EconMin in Senate, this week The Social Democratic Party will submit, this week, in the Senate, a simple motion against the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, declared on Monday, the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu. “We decided within the National Political Bureau to submit, this week, in the Senate, a motion against Minister (...)

HealthMIn Voiculescu: If situation continues like this, we cannot exclude other restrictions The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, declared that the authorities are not ruling out placing new restrictions, given the number of new cases of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, registered in the last days. “If the situation will continue like this, we cannot exclude other (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.280 in the past 24 hours following 7.207 tests nationwide 2,280 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group reports on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source says. 63 people – 31 men and 32 women – infected with SARS-CoV-2 died... The (...)

Romania Takes Last Steps to Borrow EUR4B from EU for Covid Crisis Protection Romania's president Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed off on a loan agreement allowing Romania to borrow EUR4 billion from the European Union to protect citizens affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |