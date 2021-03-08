HealthMin Voiculescu says information on Sibiu patients shocking

HealthMin Voiculescu says information on Sibiu patients shocking. Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu finds shocking the information surfaced in the media referring to patients of a hospital in Sibiu and added that he would check on what was in fact going on there. "We shall try and see what has in fact happened there. I have also read part of the article in the Sibiu publication, it is absolutely shocking," Voiculescu said at Parliament. He added he didn't receive any complaints, as it was a media article. "I haven't received complaints that anything similar would happen in other units. At the moment, we are talking about a report in a media article, which much be checked into," the Health Minister said. Prosecutors opened a criminal case for homicide on Monday, in the case of the Sibiu Clinical Emergency County Hospital, after an article was published in the local media, in which a source stated, under anonymity protection, that as a former ICU employee, both him and other medical staff would have murdered COVID-19 patients, First Prosecutor with the Sibiu Court Ion Vestemean pointed out for AGERPRES. "For now, only based on the article we took note ex-officio. A criminal case has been registered and we are going to perform an in rem investigation," Prosecutor Ion Vestemean explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]