Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Monday for the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, United Arab Emirates, with total prize money worth 1,835,490 dollars, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, 6-4, 6-4. Cirstea, (30 years of age, WTA's 67th) won in one hour and 24 minutes to an opponent coming from qualifiers (31 years, WTA's 142nd). Sorana Cirstea secured a 13,300-dollar cheque and 60 WTA points. Her next opponent will be Estonian Anett Kontaveit, 15th seeded, who defeated Timea Babos (Hungary), 6-2, 6-1. Kontaveit, (25 years, WTA's 24th) won both direct confrontations so far, 6-4, 6-4, in 2016, in the first round in Poitiers, and 6-1, 6-3, last year, in the first round in Dubai. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]