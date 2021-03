Coronavirus in Romania, 8 March: 2.280 new cases and 63 deaths

Coronavirus in Romania, 8 March: 2.280 new cases and 63 deaths. The Romanian authorities have announced, on Monday, that in the last 24 hours there have been 2.280 persons confirmed with the new coronavirus and 63 have died. Most deaths have been reported to be women, 32 cases. [Read the article in Mediafax]