March 9, 2021

Romanian opposition urges Govt. to unveil Restructuring and Resilience Plan
The president of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) - the biggest parliamentary party and the main opposition force, Marcel Ciolacu, stressed that his party would not block the European Union's plan to finance the Restructuring and Resilience Plan - although it could and maybe should, he (...)

President Iohannis: We don't consider Easter lockdown; the state of alert to be extended this week President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the authorities don’t consider implementing any lockdown measures for Easter, and the state of alert will be extended this week. He added that the circulation restrictions during the night could come into force earlier, at 22:00 instead of 23:00, as (...)

Eurostat: Romania had the highest economic growth in Q4, of 4.8% By Jerom Bolt The EU's statistical office, Eurostat, reports that Romania's economy advanced 4.8% in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the third quarter, the strongest GDP growth recorded by a European Union member state in Q4 compared to the previous quarter. In contrast, the euro (...)

Insurer Asirom Introduces AI in Damage Assessments for Car Insurance Policies Asirom, the second largest local insurer in the portfolio of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), has introduced artificial intelligence in the damage assessment system n the underwriting process for the CASCO car insurance product.

BRK Starts Acting as Market Maker for OMV Petrom Shares BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only brokerage company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on March 9 started acting as Market Maker for shares of OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe.

Gheorghita : 678 vaccination centers active in Romania, total number will reach 1,137 The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that 678 vaccination centers with 990 flows are currently active in the country, with the total number of vaccination centers going to reach 1,137. (...)

Developer Alesonor Gets Urban Planning Permit for EUR110M Residential Project Alesonor, a real estate development firm held by Greek entrepreneurs, which erected luxury residential project Amber Gardens has obtained the urban planing permit for a EUR110 million residential project in the Tunari area, north of (...)

Romania's George Enescu Festival announces program of 2021 edition The 25th edition of the George Enescu International Festival, the largest classical music event in the country, is scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 26 of this year. The festival could bring some 3,700 artists to Bucharest this fall for an anniversary edition that also (...)

 


