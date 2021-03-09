Romanian opposition urges Govt. to unveil Restructuring and Resilience Plan
Mar 9, 2021
Romanian opposition urges Govt. to unveil Restructuring and Resilience Plan.
The president of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) - the biggest parliamentary party and the main opposition force, Marcel Ciolacu, stressed that his party would not block the European Union's plan to finance the Restructuring and Resilience Plan - although it could and maybe should, he (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]