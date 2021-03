Bucharest Stock Exchange boasts 18% yoy rise at end-Feb

Bucharest Stock Exchange boasts 18% yoy rise at end-Feb. The BET-TR index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which follows the share price movement paid by the companies included in the main BET index and their dividends, went up by 17.7% year-on-year as of the end of February. Nearly a quarter of this growth, namely over 4pp, was achieved (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]