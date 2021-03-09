RO health-tech startup Medic Chat seeks EUR 250,000 from SeedBlink listing

RO health-tech startup Medic Chat seeks EUR 250,000 from SeedBlink listing. Medic Chat, a Romanian telemedicine platform that offers access to online medical advice, aims to raise EUR 250,000 from crowdfunding platform Seedblink. It already secured a third of this sum from Cleverage VC and a US angel investor. The difference will come from investors on SeedBlink, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]