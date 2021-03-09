Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends

Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast (TRP) will distribute special dividends worth RON 226.6 mln (EUR 46.5 mln) from its net profit for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021). The gross dividend per share is RON 0.13, and the yield is 24%, based on the share price before the (...)