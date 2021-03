Covid-19: Romania lifts upper age restriction for AstraZeneca vaccine

Covid-19: Romania lifts upper age restriction for AstraZeneca vaccine. Romania will expand the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to anyone over 18 years old, reversing a previous decision to administer it only to people up to 55 years old. The decision was taken after "new scientific data emerged, the experience and decisions of other European countries, and