VIG Posts EUR14.2M Pre-Tax Profit in Romania in 2020 vs. EUR101M Loss in 2019. Insurer Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which operates in Romania via Omniasig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata, reported a gross profit of EUR14.2 million for local operations in 2020, from a loss of EUR101.8 million in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]