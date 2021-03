Korea’s Mumuso Opens New Store in Park Lake Mall in Bucharest

Korea’s Mumuso Opens New Store in Park Lake Mall in Bucharest. Korean Mumuso brand now has four stores in Romania after having opened a new one in the Park Lake mall in Bucharest. Its other stores are in Auchan Militari, DN1 Value Center and Dambovita Mall, its corporate website says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]