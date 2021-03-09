Eurostat: Romania had the highest economic growth in Q4, of 4.8%By Jerom Bolt The EU's statistical office, Eurostat, reports that Romania's economy advanced 4.8% in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the third quarter, the strongest GDP growth recorded by a European Union member state in Q4 compared to the previous quarter. In contrast, the euro (...)
BRK Starts Acting as Market Maker for OMV Petrom SharesBRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only brokerage company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on March 9 started acting as Market Maker for shares of OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe.
Romania's George Enescu Festival announces program of 2021 editionThe 25th edition of the George Enescu International Festival, the largest classical music event in the country, is scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 26 of this year. The festival could bring some 3,700 artists to Bucharest this fall for an anniversary edition that also (...)