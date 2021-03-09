President Iohannis promulgated the 2021 state budget and state social insurance budget laws

President Iohannis promulgated the 2021 state budget and state social insurance budget laws. President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Monday the state budget law for 2021, the Presidential Administration announced. The head of state also promulgated the law on the state social insurance budget for this year. According to the Presidential Administration, the 2021 budget will allow (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]