OTP Bank launches OTP POSibil, an innovative application that transforms the mobile phone into a POS and allows accepting card payments



OTP Bank launches OTP POSibil, an innovative application that transforms the mobile phone into a POS and allows accepting card payments.

OTP Bank continues to develop the digital solutions portfolio offered to local customers by launching the OTP POSibil service, an innovative solution that allows bank cards to be accepted for payment and mobile phones to be used instead of a POS. Through OTP POSibil, OTP Bank supports local (...)