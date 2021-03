Various Brands starts the network development plan for 2021

Various Brands starts the network development plan for 2021. The national retailer with 100% Romanian capital, Various Brands, starts implementing the development plan for 2021 with the makeover of the store located in Ploiesti Shopping Center, which is part of the network consisting of 26 physical stores and an online shop, www.various-brands.ro. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]