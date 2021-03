Bucharest public transport company introduces one-hour ticket

Bucharest public transport company introduces one-hour ticket. Users of the Bucharest overground public transport can purchase a ticket valid for one hour starting March 8, the City Hall announced. The ticket, which costs RON 1.3, is valid for one hour, regardless of the distance traveled or the number of public transport means used, mayor Nicușor Dan (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]