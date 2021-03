C&W Echinox: Demand for Real Estate Valuation Services Unchanged by Pandemic

C&W Echinox: Demand for Real Estate Valuation Services Unchanged by Pandemic. Demand for real estate valuation and consulting services remained constant during the pandemic, as investors sought to identify changes and new market trends and recalibrate their choices amid uncertainty, real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]