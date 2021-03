BRD Grants EUR20M Loan to Ana Hotels for Athenee Palace Renovation

Romanian lender BRD Groupe Société Générale has granted a EUR20 million loan to Ana Hotels group for the renovation of the Athenee Palace Hilton hotel in Bucharest, a historical building in the city center. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]