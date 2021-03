Gecad Ventures Marks New Exit as IVC Evidensia Acquires PawSquad

Gecad Ventures Marks New Exit as IVC Evidensia Acquires PawSquad. Veterinary services provider PawSquad, founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Diwaker Singh and Radu Georgescu, has been acquired by IVC Evidensia, Europe’s leading veterinary care provider based across 12 countries. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]