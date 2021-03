TeraPlast Proposes RON226.6M Special Dividends at 24% Yield/Share

TeraPlast Proposes RON226.6M Special Dividends at 24% Yield/Share. Romanian construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast Group (TRP.RO) plans to distribute special dividends totaling RON226.6 million, plus free shares from the profit it registers at the end of March 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]