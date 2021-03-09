GCS: Romania’s coronavirus daily case count rises by 4.989 following over 35.000 tests processed nationwide

GCS: Romania’s coronavirus daily case count rises by 4.989 following over 35.000 tests processed nationwide. As many as 4,989 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]