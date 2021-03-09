Amazon to open three more offices in Romania and increase local team to 3,000



US tech company Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, will open three other offices locally, one in Timișoara and two others in Iași, the company said. It also plans to hire 500 people by the end of the year, adding to a local team of more than 2,500 employees. The Timișoara office, (...)