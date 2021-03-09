Gheorghita : 678 vaccination centers active in Romania, total number will reach 1,137
Mar 9, 2021
Gheorghita : 678 vaccination centers active in Romania, total number will reach 1,137.
The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that 678 vaccination centers with 990 flows are currently active in the country, with the total number of vaccination centers going to reach 1,137. (...)
