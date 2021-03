Romania’s George Enescu Festival announces program of 2021 edition

The 25th edition of the George Enescu International Festival, the largest classical music event in the country, is scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 26 of this year. The festival could bring some 3,700 artists to Bucharest this fall for an anniversary edition