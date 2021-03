BRK Starts Acting as Market Maker for OMV Petrom Shares

BRK Starts Acting as Market Maker for OMV Petrom Shares. BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only brokerage company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on March 9 started acting as Market Maker for shares of OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]