President Iohannis: We don’t consider Easter lockdown; the state of alert to be extended this week



President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the authorities don’t consider implementing any lockdown measures for Easter, and the state of alert will be extended this week. He added that the circulation restrictions during the night could come into force earlier, at 22:00 instead of 23:00, as (...)