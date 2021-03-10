Developer Alesonor gets PUZ for EUR 110 mln green residential project in northern Bucharest
Mar 10, 2021
Developer Alesonor gets PUZ for EUR 110 mln green residential project in northern Bucharest.
Alesonor, a real estate developer founded by Greek investors best known for building the green residential project Amber Gardens in northern Bucharest, has obtained the Urban Zonal Plan (PUZ) for a new project – Amber Forest. Alesonor presents this project as the first green suburb in Romania. (...)
