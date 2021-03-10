Developer Alesonor gets PUZ for EUR 110 mln green residential project in northern Bucharest

Developer Alesonor gets PUZ for EUR 110 mln green residential project in northern Bucharest. Alesonor, a real estate developer founded by Greek investors best known for building the green residential project Amber Gardens in northern Bucharest, has obtained the Urban Zonal Plan (PUZ) for a new project – Amber Forest. Alesonor presents this project as the first green suburb in Romania. (...)