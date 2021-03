Dobrogea Grup Invests EUR2M In New Products and Logistics Capacity

Dobrogea Grup, one of the largest milling and bakery businesses in Romania, has budgeted EUR2 million investments in 2021, after completing a more than EUR1 million investment in an automated frozen pastry production line. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]