RO documentary Collective gets BAFTA nomination

RO documentary Collective gets BAFTA nomination. Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, is nominated in the Documentary category of this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards. Collective is nominated (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]