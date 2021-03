Agroland Net Profit Quadruples to RON10.3M in 2020

Agroland Net Profit Quadruples to RON10.3M in 2020. Agroland Group (AG.RO), the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, reported a net profit of RON10.3 million for 2020, four times higher compared with 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]