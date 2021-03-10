GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.564 in the past 24 hours following over 37.000 tests processed nationwide

A number of 4,564 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, informs, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source. One hundred people – 52 men and 48 women