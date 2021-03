PSD tables simple motion “A Romania in agony with Nasui in the Economy”

PSD tables simple motion “A Romania in agony with Nasui in the Economy”. The Social Democrats submitted on Wednesday, in the Senate, the simple motion against the Minister of Economy, titled “A Romania in agony with Nasui in the Economy”. Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Lucian Romascanu announced, in the Senate’s plenary, the tabling of the simple motion. “As per (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]