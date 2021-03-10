PM Citu: National Recovery and Resilience Plan to be ready within days and will be publicly displayed



The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be completed in a few days and will be presented publicly, on Wednesday said Prime Miniser Florin Citu, at the Parliament Palace. “Discussions in the coalition continue on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. I think we’re moving forward (...)