PM Citu: National Recovery and Resilience Plan to be ready within days and will be publicly displayed
Mar 10, 2021
The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be completed in a few days and will be presented publicly, on Wednesday said Prime Miniser Florin Citu, at the Parliament Palace. “Discussions in the coalition continue on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. I think we’re moving forward (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]