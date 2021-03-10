Deloitte study: Working from home reduces the stress level for Millennials and Generation Z

Deloitte study: Working from home reduces the stress level for Millennials and Generation Z. The flexible work arrangements, widely implemented amid COVID-19 pandemic, could be a solution to reduce the young generations’ stress level. Almost 70% of Millennials and 64% of Generation Z said the option of working from home in the future could relieve stress, according to the latest edition (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]