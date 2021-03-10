 
Intelligent software robots developed by Tailent, integrated in complex IT solutions offered to Romanian companies by ETA2U
Intelligent software robots developed by Tailent, integrated in complex IT solutions offered to Romanian companies by ETA2U.

Tailent, the technology startup known for developing intelligent software robots that enable companies to automate and streamline a wide range of business processes, democratizes access to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions through a partnership with the IT systems integrator ETA2U. (...)

Iohannis-Stoltenberg phone call: NATO SecGen voices appreciation for Romania's bid to host Resilience Center President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had a phone call on Wednesday, in preparation for this year’s NATO Summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process. According to a statement from the Presidential Administration, the two top (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 51,402 people - immunized in last 24 hours Bucharest, March 10 /Agerpres/ - The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 51,402 vaccine doses administered, among which 40,146 - Pfizer, 7,250 - AstraZeneca and 4,006 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National (...)

Citu: I support steps towards transparency; those who published data have duty to explain them Prime Minister Florin Citu stressed on Wednesday that there is no conflict between him and Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, mentioning that he supports the transparency of public data, but that the presentation of such information must be accompanied by explanations in order not to generate (...)

OMV Petrom Signs Production Sharing Contract for Block II Offshore Georgia OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, said Wednesday it has signed a production sharing contract for the offshore Block II in the exclusive economic zone of Georgian Black Sea.

Gramma Wines Invests EUR1M in Vineyard Tiny Guesthouses, Tasting Rooms Gramma Wines, a Romanian winery based in Iasi, plans to invest over EUR1 million this year in eight tiny guesthouses in the vineyard and two new spaces for wine tasting and presentations.

CNCAV: New batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Romania A number of 103,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, informs a press release of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19. According to the (...)

Industrial Park for SMEs Reaches 100% Occupancy in 6 Months Catted Business Park, an industrial park developed exclusively for SMEs by Catted Group in Chitila, near Bucharest, has been fully let in just six months since its construction.

 


