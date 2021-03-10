Intelligent software robots developed by Tailent, integrated in complex IT solutions offered to Romanian companies by ETA2U

Intelligent software robots developed by Tailent, integrated in complex IT solutions offered to Romanian companies by ETA2U. Tailent, the technology startup known for developing intelligent software robots that enable companies to automate and streamline a wide range of business processes, democratizes access to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions through a partnership with the IT systems integrator ETA2U. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]