Culture Minister Gheorghiu: The 2021 edition of George Enescu Festival must be truly memorable

Culture Minister Gheorghiu: The 2021 edition of George Enescu Festival must be truly memorable. Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu said on Tuesday that the George Enescu Festival is a symbolic event for the international world of music and stressed that the 2021 edition must be “truly memorable.” “This year, the George Enescu International Festival celebrates 140 years since the birth of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]