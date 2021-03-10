Digital payments processor Netopia: Total volume of card transactions advances 60 pct in 2020

Digital payments processor Netopia Payments reported a 60 percent increase in the total volume of card transactions in 2020, compared to the previous year; the largest transaction processed was 97,000 lei, the company said in a release. Last year, Netopia topped the 2 billion euro threshold of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]