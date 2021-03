Gramma Wines Invests EUR1M in Vineyard Tiny Guesthouses, Tasting Rooms

Gramma Wines Invests EUR1M in Vineyard Tiny Guesthouses, Tasting Rooms. Gramma Wines, a Romanian winery based in Iasi, plans to invest over EUR1 million this year in eight tiny guesthouses in the vineyard and two new spaces for wine tasting and presentations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]