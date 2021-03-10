Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 51,402 people - immunized in last 24 hours

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 51,402 people - immunized in last 24 hours. Bucharest, March 10 /Agerpres/ - The National Committee for anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 51,402 vaccine doses administered, among which 40,146 - Pfizer, 7,250 - AstraZeneca and 4,006 - Moderna, according to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccine Registry. CNCAV shows that 42,359 people were vaccinated with the first jab, and the second jab was received by 9,043 people. Until now, since the debut of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 1,969,846 doses administered to a number of 1,297,160 people, among whom 624,474 with the first dose and 672,686 - with the second dose as well. In the past 24 hours there were 140 adverse reactions recorded, 9 local type and 131 general type reactions. Since the immunization began, there were 6,420 adverse reactions recorded for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: RO Vaccinare/facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]