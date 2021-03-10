Citu: I support steps towards transparency; those who published data have duty to explain them



Prime Minister Florin Citu stressed on Wednesday that there is no conflict between him and Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, mentioning that he supports the transparency of public data, but that the presentation of such information must be accompanied by explanations in order not to generate misinterpretations. "From my point of view, there is no problem. One hundred percent transparency. The data is published, no one has taken them out of nowhere. The only problem is interpretation, not to be misinterpreted. I have seen several interpretations in the public space, some tendentious, and I think that, here, those who have published have the duty to explain them, whether it is true what is heard or not, but, from my point of view, one hundred percent transparency. (...) I just say that the interpretation of the data must be very clear, not lead to misinterpretations. And if there are problems or erroneous interpretations, those who are responsible for the database and the information must make those clarifications," the prime minister told a news conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace. Citu said that he was not informed in advance about the intention of the health minister to publish data about the vaccination centers in the counties, but added that this was not necessary either. The Prime Minister ruled out the idea that President Klaus Iohannis or members of the National Liberal Party had requested the dismissal of Minister Voiculescu, adding that the evaluation of each member of the Government is based on the results obtained in implementing the government program. Florin Citu mentioned that the vaccination strategy in Romania is a successful one at the level of the European Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)